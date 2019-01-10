Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 10, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 9, 2019
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
This is a lovely day! Enjoy flirtations, and have fun schmoozing with others. What a great day to party. Accept all invitations.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
Family discussions will go well today. You’ll enjoy entertaining at home. Make plans to invite people over, because this is a winning, friendly day.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
Relations with others are harmonious today. Expect to make new friends. This is a good day to schmooze with others, especially at home. (Invite the gang over!)
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
This is a good day for business and commerce, especially with professional sports, the arts, the entertainment world and show business. Behind-the-scenes information will help.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
Things easily go your way today, which is why you will enjoy relating to others. Don’t be afraid to push a little and ask for what you want. Someone might encourage you to move forward to attain your goals.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
People in authority notice you now, in part, because you’re ambitious. However, it appears that behind-the-scenes help can push your agenda and make you shine!
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Look for ways to travel today, especially with family members. You might explore opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law. You want more out of life today.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Private details about your personal life might be made public today. In particular, this could concern shared property, inheritances and insurance matters.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be patient with partners and friends if they seem annoying (which is very likely the case). Instead, do something different. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Shake it up a little.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s easy to work hard today, and it’s just as easy to delegate. Basically, you want to accomplish a lot, because you sense that the support from others will help you do this. Go, go, go.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
This is a fun-loving, social day. Enjoy good times with romantic partners, sports colleagues and children. Slip away on a quick vacation if you can, because you want to have fun!
PISCES
(Feb. 19-Mar 20)
Discussions with a female relative could be significant today. Look for ways to make improvements at home or explore real-estate opportunities.
