Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 10, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day! Enjoy flirtations, and have fun schmoozing with others. What a great day to party. Accept all invitations.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Family discussions will go well today. You’ll enjoy entertaining at home. Make plans to invite people over, because this is a winning, friendly day.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Relations with others are harmonious today. Expect to make new friends. This is a good day to schmooze with others, especially at home. (Invite the gang over!)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a good day for business and commerce, especially with professional sports, the arts, the entertainment world and show business. Behind-the-scenes information will help.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Things easily go your way today, which is why you will enjoy relating to others. Don’t be afraid to push a little and ask for what you want. Someone might encourage you to move forward to attain your goals.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People in authority notice you now, in part, because you’re ambitious. However, it appears that behind-the-scenes help can push your agenda and make you shine!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Look for ways to travel today, especially with family members. You might explore opportunities in publishing, medicine and the law. You want more out of life today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Private details about your personal life might be made public today. In particular, this could concern shared property, inheritances and insurance matters.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with partners and friends if they seem annoying (which is very likely the case). Instead, do something different. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Shake it up a little.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s easy to work hard today, and it’s just as easy to delegate. Basically, you want to accomplish a lot, because you sense that the support from others will help you do this. Go, go, go.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun-loving, social day. Enjoy good times with romantic partners, sports colleagues and children. Slip away on a quick vacation if you can, because you want to have fun!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with a female relative could be significant today. Look for ways to make improvements at home or explore real-estate opportunities.