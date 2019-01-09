Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 9, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Surprise company might drop by today, so stock the fridge. (You might have an impromptu party.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. You’re keen to talk to others and learn something fresh and exciting. (Avoid bores.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money today, because you might find money or lose money. Something you own also might get lost, stolen or broken. Be vigilant.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today feels like there is more electrical energy in the air. You’re eager for change or for something unusual to happen. You want adventure! (Just wait five minutes.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Secrets or unexpected information about someone might come out today. (Someone might be shocked.) Behind-the-scenes love affairs easily can take place.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might meet someone new and unusual today, especially in a group. This person could knock your socks off. Or possibly, someone you already know will do something that shocks you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might flirt with someone in a position of authority today. (A lot of people feel like doing this today.) If you’re not a teabag, stay out of hot water.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might be changed or delayed. Conversely, an unexpected trip suddenly might fall into your lap. Whatever happens will require a swift decision on your part.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make friends with your bank account today, because something unusual might occur with funds or debt that you share with others. This also could apply to inheritances, shared property and insurance matters.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend or partner might surprise you today. Perhaps this person demands more freedom? Whatever the case, stay light on your feet, and be ready to go with the flow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Computer crashes, canceled meetings, staff shortages and power outages are just some of the reasons that your day at work will go sideways in a New York minute. Allow extra wiggle room.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your kids or for children you work with, so be extra-vigilant. Know what’s happening at all times. (However, romance might provide exciting flirtations.)