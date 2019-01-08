Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 8, 2019

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel passionate today, especially about issues at home or situations regarding your family. This could include discussions about shared property or how to divide an inheritance.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

If you want something today, you really want it. There are no halfway measures. This is why you will speak up and defend yourself. You might even develop a crush on a neighbor or relative.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You have firm ideas about how you want to earn a living and make money. Today this seems to be clear to you. Meanwhile, some of you might develop a work-related, overwhelming, passionate crush on someone. (Oh my.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your relationships with others are intense today. Some of you will develop a new relationship with someone powerful. Be careful about manipulating others, and don’t let anyone do this to you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Subconscious influences may make you feel obsessed about something today. This might even surprise you. Don’t go off the deep end. Be reasonable.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relationships with others, especially in group situations, will be intense today. Be prepared for this. (Some of you might develop a crush on a friend.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful when talking to authority figures today, because you might overstep proper bounds. Your strong feelings or obsession with something could get you in trouble. Easy does it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Heated debates about religion, politics or philosophical ideas might take place today, simply because you (and others) are opinionated about something. If you can travel anywhere today, you will.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Disputes about inheritances and shared property might occur today. Remember that emotions are strong and feelings are running high. Stay chill.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with friends and partners, because conflict easily can arise today. This is because subconscious impulses could change people’s behavior. (Downright pushy.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be tolerant with co-workers today. It’s easy to get on your high horse about something. But if you do this, you only will magnify the opposition to you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Romance is passionate today. Just go with the flow and avoid arguments. People are emotional today. Be especially patient with children.