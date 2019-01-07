What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Monday, January 7, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected company might knock at your door.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Be careful driving, walking and jogging (and talking!).

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money today. If shopping, count your change and keep your receipts.You might find money; you might lose money. Stay in touch with your bank account.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today you feel restless, excited and ready for action. However, one thing is certain – a detour will block your path. Your day will not unfold as expected; therefore, allow extra time for wiggle room. (You’ll be glad you did.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel restless and at loose ends today. It’s almost as if you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop – that sort of thing. It’s in the air, but this feeling will be gone by tomorrow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Meetings might be canceled, rescheduled or delayed. You also might meet someone unusual today or perhaps, someone you already know will surprise you. (“I’m pregnant!”)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel defiant when dealing with authority figures today. Oh well. Just don’t do anything you will regret later, and don’t quit your day job. Be cool.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans will suffer delays, cancellations or other upsets. Ditto for plans related to publishing, higher education, medicine or the law. And so it goes.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A few surprises related to shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters are likely today, so be on guard for this. Make friends with your bank account so you know what’s happening.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Partners are restless, even rebellious today. Someone might demand more space or want to redefine the relationship. Stay light on your feet so you can cope.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, staff shortages and canceled meetings are just some detours that will affect your job today. Co-workers might be full of surprises as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. This also can be a rocky dayfor romance.