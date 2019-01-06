What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 6, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You might want to cocoon at home today.

Conversations with a female relative could be significant. It might please you to entertain at home.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You have strong feelings about whatever you say to others today, because you have something personal at stake. Naturally, this will make you convincing.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Focus on financial matters today. Think about how you can earn money, save money and take better care of what you own. In other words, protect your interests.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Quite likely, you will feel more emotional than usual today, because the Moon is in your sign. However, this also makes you a bit luckier than all the other signs. Yay!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll appreciate a chance for peace and quiet today. Try to treat yourself to this.

Give yourself a half an hour of solitude in beautiful surroundings.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Friendships are important today, particularly those with female acquaintances. You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get his or her feedback.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware that personal details about your private life might come to the attention of others, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. (This could require some damage control.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Do something that is unusual or different from your daily routine. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Travel if you can. Talk to people from different backgrounds

to stimulate your day.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep in touch with your bank account and the terms of financial agreements with others, including shared property. There is something here that cannot be ignored today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This simply requires a bit of patience and tolerance – no biggie.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Think about your health today, particularly your daily diet and what you eat. How much exercise do you get? The Moon today calls your attention to your physical well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is the perfect day to play, flirt, enjoy sports, hang out with friends and delight in playful activities with children. Don’t work all day; schedule some fun time for yourself.