Kylie Kelce breaks silence on 'beef' with Dwayne Wade

Kylie Kelce has a "beef" with Dwayne Wade that began back on her wedding day.

The podcast host revealed that she has been feuding with Dwyane, which the athlete is himself unaware of, after they crossed paths on her big day in Philadelphia.

Articulating her feelings for the NBA player on the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie said, “I have a long-standing beef with Dwyane Wade."

"That — you guessed it — Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about,” she quipped.

Recalling the moment before she walked down the aisle, she noted, “We were going down for the wedding. Right? I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head.

“We have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happen to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade.”

Kylie continued to present her complaint with Dawyne, "Here's the problem that I have with that. He didn't say a goddamn word, which is crazy.

“There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the f****** elevator with you. You are in an enclosed space. And then he didn't say a word.”

Kylie's pal, Amber, who was also the bridesmaid, chimed in, "He probably was, like, regretting every step he took to get on that elevator. He was probably sitting there like, ‘Why didn't I just let the door close?’”

Still, Kylie can't get over the encounter with Dwayne, "That s*** blew my mind.”