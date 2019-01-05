What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 5, 2019





ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is the best day of the year to think about how clear you are in your communication with others. Do you listen to others, and vice versa?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

The New Moon makes today the day to make resolutions about how to improve your money scene. What can you do to earn more? What can you do to save more?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

The only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place today. Take a realistic look in the mirror to discover what you can do to improve your appearance.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

It’s important to be aware of your beliefs. What gives you guidelines? What do you do to balance the busyness of your days?

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Friendships are important. Studies indicate that friends even improve our health. What kind of friend are you to your friends? Think about this.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What is your relationship to authority figures? Do you resent authority? Do you accept it? The New Moon today urges you to think about this.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What further education can you get to improve your job or enhance the quality of your life? Think about taking a course or traveling to expand your horizons.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This might be the best day of the year to think about how to reduce your debt. You also might ponder how to redefine the boundaries of shared property.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the only New Moon all year that is opposite your sign. This means it’s your chance to make resolutions about how to improve your partnerships and close friendships. Any ideas?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What can you do to improve your job or get a better job? What can you do to improve your attitude to your job? Happiness is liking what you do.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Our society places much emphasis on work and the success of earning money. But this is no guarantee of happiness. How well do you balance your work with fun and play?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day to think about how to improve your family relationships and also how to improve your home. When things are solid at home, your world feels better.