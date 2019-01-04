What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 4, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Although someone at home disagrees, you have specific ideas about how you want to make improvements or do repairs. Try to avoid arguments and accept support that is offered.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to plan important ventures with partners and close friends. Nevertheless, an argument about belief systems or travel plans might occur in the day. Just let this pass.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a strong day for you. Although you might dispute shared property, taxes and debt with someone, you can make headway in your job and perhaps boost your earnings.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends today. Travel plans related to vacations as well as matters related to children and sports could trigger arguments. Go slowly.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone behind the scenes might oppose you today – be aware of this. Perhaps your research will dig up something that is threatening to someone? Go gently.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Advice from someone older can help you today, especially in a group. Avoid disputes with romantic partners and children. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have ideas about how to do your job or promote your earnings, which someone might oppose. It looks like you should stick to your guns and trust your own judgment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to study or research something, because you have good powers of concentration. Don’t let a dispute with someone hamper your progress.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You can make great strides in tackling red-tape matters related to inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters today. Nevertheless, disputes about these issues could arise.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with others will be practical and helpful today. Someone might offer you assistance. In turn, this could cause an argument with a third party. Tread carefully.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can get a lot done at work today, because your mind is focused and ready to pay attention to details. Choose routine work that requires concentration. Expect a few interruptions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions about sports, vacations and the care and education of children will be practical and productive today. Try not to get into an argument about these matters, because it’s not worth it.