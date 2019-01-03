What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 3, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Although you’re concerned with money matters and cash flow today, this is a poor day to shop for anything other than food. Forewarned is forearmed.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a goofy, unpredictable day. Enjoy social times with others; however, keep things light. Do not make any important decisions. Don’t spend money today (except on food).

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Keep a low profile today, because this is not a day to do important things. In fact, quite the opposite; just deal with what is at hand. Don’t make waves.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and enjoy the company of others. Enjoy warm conversations, but avoid important decisions. Don’t accept offers.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with people in authority are significant today. Nevertheless, postpone all important decisions until tomorrow. Just chat with others and get the lay of the land.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be kicking around some travel ideas today or ideas related to publishing, higher education, medicine and the law. It’s a good time to get information, but wait until tomorrow to make your move.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Postpone all important decisions about shared property, taxes, debt and jointly held possessions until tomorrow. Just coast today. Gather as much information as possible.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be candid today, because people are friendly, open and willing to shoot from the hip. However, don’t make important decisions until Friday.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good time to putter and de-clutter your life. Just deal with the matters at hand and postpone important decisions until tomorrow, when everything will be all systems go.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a wonderful, creative day for you! Enjoy the arts. Enjoy socializing with others. Accept invitations to party. Sports and playful activities with children will delight you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an ideal day to cocoon at home and just putter around the house. Don’t shop for anything other than food. It’s a great day for creative, social activities.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You might feel unusually intuitive and psychic today. Listen to your hunches, but wait until Friday to make important decisions. Today is too loosey-goosey for that.