Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 2, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today you might see new uses or applications for something you already own. If you discover new ways of earning money, wait until Friday to be sure they are solid.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Things will tend to go your way today because the Moon is in your sign. Think about how you can transform your public image for the better – because you can.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Research will go well today, especially if you trust your hunches. Today more easily favors intuition instead of analysis. (It happens.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

A conversation with a female companion could be confidential and revealing today. Don’t let anything change your goals, however.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be in the limelight briefly today, perhaps because of your association with someone powerful. Refrain from making important decisions; you’re just along for the ride.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might want to modify or change travel plans today or something related to higher education and publishing. Just study the facts and delay decisions until Friday.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful. Right now, you’re focused on shared property, taxes, debt and anything you own jointly with others. Do not make decisions about these matters until Friday.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will have to go more than halfway in dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. That’s just how it works. Be cooperative.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Look for ways to improve your health today, because they certainly exist. You also might think about reforms and improvements where you work. (Wait till Friday to mention them.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This can be a creative, inventive day for you because you see new ways of doing things. Trust your resourcefulness. You might see a better approach to dealing with children today as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with a female relative will be powerful today. (Or you might encounter someone powerful.) Just listen to what is said. Get all your information, but delay important decisions until Friday.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You will be convincing in all your conversations with others today. This is a strong day for those of you who want to persuade or influence others to go along with your thinking.