Your daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 1, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Although today is a favorable day for financial matters, you’re tempted to spend too much on entertaining at home or buying something luxurious. Be careful.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you feel social and friendly with others. Nevertheless, don’t let someone rain on your parade late in the day.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll be pleased with research or your efforts to find answers to something today. You also might enjoy time for pleasant solitude.

(Don’t worry about doubts late in the day.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze with others. All group exchanges will be positive and helpful to you. Late in the day, romance might disappoint. (Well, you can’t win ‘em all.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

People notice you today. They might learn personal information about your private life.

Your relations with authority figures are favorable early in the day, but by evening, an older relative might discourage you. No worries.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans look wonderful today! Visit beautiful places for inspiration. Late in the day, don’t let someone shake your faith. (That’s your business.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. By evening, however, you might have to give something back! Just remember this.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Relations with others are warm and friendly today. A new romance could blossom. In fact, relations with someone of an age difference will be interesting.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s easy to get along with co-workers today; in fact, you might develop a crush on someone.

Stay on the right side of authority figures late in the day. (Tiny warning.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a pleasant, fun-loving day. Enjoy the arts, sports and playful times with children.

Romance can blossom, especially with someone of an age difference.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Entertain at home today. You also might want to redecorate or make your home look more attractive. By evening, someone might be critical. (Oh, dear.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a strong day for those of you who write, market, sell, teach or act, because your communication skills are excellent.

By evening, you might be worried about something, but fortunately, this is brief.