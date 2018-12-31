Your daily Horoscope for Monday, December 31, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Discussions about how to secure your future in practical ways will appeal to you today. You want to make things as perfect as they possibly can be.

(And perhaps you can.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to solve problems, because you have vision and imagination, and yet you won’t overlook details. In fact, you’re surprisingly practical.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your ideas to make more money might sound a bit pie-in-the-sky to others. Nevertheless, pursue them, because your imagination is grounded in reality. You might just pull this off!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Discuss future educational plans for yourself or for your children. Something can be done here. Likewise, creative ideas about publishing, especially for children, will be worthwhile.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Quiet research, perhaps at home, can yield surprising results about how to deal with shared property and debt. Hidden information might bring you the answers you need.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Someone older or more experienced might surprise you by giving you intriguing, fascinating advice. You also see this person has your best interests at heart. Good.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with authority figures – bosses, parents and teachers – will go well today. You might show how practical efforts actually can help someone, especially a co-worker. This can make a difference in someone’s life.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your imagination and flights of fancy might plan future travel that actually

is doable. Just hope for the best and keep on planning.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your idealism about how families should live together might come about in a secret and unexpected way. It’s as if behind-the-scenes forces are making things happen.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with someone older and more experienced can lead to imaginative solutions for you, especially with a friend who might be difficult. Or perhaps your difficulties are with a group?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A co-worker will be supportive today when you least expect it. This shows that you can never really judge a book by its cover. Be open to whatever is offered to you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Future travel plans or something related to higher education can benefit your kids or a child you know. Likewise, this same energy might go into planning a wonderful vacation down the road.