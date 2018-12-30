What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 30, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

In the next few weeks, you’ll enjoy relationships with parents and family members. Life will bring more peaceful time at home. Some will want to redecorate.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

For various reasons, you will notice more beauty in your daily surroundings in the next few weeks. You even might discover how much love there is around you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Many of you will see new ways to earn money in the next few weeks – while others will spend money on beautiful goodies. (It’s a two-way street.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might want to buy wardrobe goodies in the next few weeks, because you’re going to like what you see in the mirror. You feel more attractive and more pleasing to others.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you in the next few weeks. Seek out moments to be by yourself in order to feel calmer and more at peace with the world.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Friendships will be warmer in the next few weeks. You might make new friends. And for some, friends will become lovers!HOROSCOPE

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Others might ask for your creative input at work during the next few weeks. They want your advice on design, layout, furniture arrangement or how a document looks.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel for pleasure in the next few weeks, because it will please you. You’ll also love to see beautiful places that inspire you because your appreciation of beauty will be heightened.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The next few weeks are a good time to ask for a loan or a mortgage, because others are receptive to your requests. Expect gifts, goodies and favors to come to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Patch up quarrels and mend broken fences during the next few weeks with those who are close to you. Close friends want to be even closer.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Cooperation with co-workers is easy in the next several weeks. Some of you might put energy into making where you work look more attractive as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Romance, love affairs, vacations, the arts, creative adventures and playful times with children will be tops on the menu for you for the next few weeks. Enjoy your good fortune!