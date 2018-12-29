Your daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 29, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today’s New Moon is an excellent opportunity to think about how you can improve your relationships with family members. You also might think about how to improve where you live.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

This is the best day of the year to think about your style of communicating. Are you clear and gentle in your communication? Do you really listen? How can you improve?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Each New Moon is an opportunity to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon urges you to look at your money and possessions. Do you take care of what you own? Do you respect money?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The only New Moon in your sign all year is here today. Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s easy to get caught up in external, busy affairs, money, events and so-called success. But what about your spiritual world? This counts, too.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This might be the best day of the year to think about how to make your hopes and dreams become a reality. What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s New Moon is a good day to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you really want to go?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What further education or training can you get to improve your job or enrich your life? It’s never too late to learn.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have to compromise with the values of others simply because your values do not agree with theirs. This is a big step, but it’s probably necessary.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The only New Moon that is opposite your sign all year is here today. This is your chance to resolve to improve your relationships in some way.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

What can you do to improve your job, how you do your job or your attitude toward your job? After all, you do want to be happy in your work, right?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

It’s important to remember to play as well as to work. (We lived in a work-driven society.) Do you give yourself enough time for play and creative leisure?