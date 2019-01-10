Arjun Kapoor lashes out at paparazzi, asks them to stay away from Malaika’s house

Indian actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with numerous public appearances.



As the couple continues to grace headlines with their pictures making their way to the internet instantly, it has with time become an issue that has reportedly left Arjun Kapoor highly irked.

According to a report, the 'Gunday' actor recently lashed out at the paparazzi for standing outside his and Malaika’s house every night.

He went on to add that although they don’t mind being clicked but the shutterbugs should stay away from their house.

Arjun's PR confirmed the same, saying, "Yes, Arjun did request the paparazzi for the other residents of the building to be uncomfortable and they have happily obliged as well."

While neither of the two has confirmed officially that they are dating, in the recent episode of Koffee with Karan which had Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul as guests, filmmaker Karan Johar rather confirmed that Arjun and Malaika are indeed in a relationship.

Arjun, when appeared on the same show earlier, revealed that he might get married very soon as he now wants stability in life.

"Last six months have taught to me more about life than I imagined. I was just doing the right thing at one point of time and then I realised it snowballed into something being more relevant and important in my life. I finally fell like I have a sense of belonging and a family,” he had said.