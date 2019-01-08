I believe every film I do is like my daughter: Shah Rukh Khan

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has defended his decision to make high budget movies despite Zero's box office debacle.



In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the actor compared his films with his daughter and said he has all the rights to spend money on his films.

“I believe every film I do is like my daughter. People spend lavishly on their daughter’s wedding, so why can’t I spend on my film? Let whatever I am doing for my daughter, be nice, and inshallah, the money will follow,” he said. Zero was made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore but struggled to make even half that amount at the box office.

However, he knows that experimenting with his film choices makes him the true king of Bollywood. “I have succeeded with things that I never knew would succeed. I also feel that if you really are the king, you should have the choice to make your own choices. A king without choices is not a king at all.”

The actor-producer says that even his company keeps telling him that he is overdoing things but he knows that no one can stop him from making key decisions.

Zero was panned by the critics and also rejected by the audiences. It was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.



Shah Rukh will now be seen in the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

A report in Mid-Day suggests that he has decided to begin shooting for the film from February itself.



