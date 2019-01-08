Is Sonakshi Sinha dating a Muslim actor?

2018 has been a lucky year for many B-towners as they took the plunge and tied the knot with their respective partners.



While there are rumours that some more couples will be seen taking their relationship to the next level this year too, there are reports that some others have found the love of their life.

According to Indian media reports, famed Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is dating a Muslim actor named Zaheer Iqbal, who will be seen making his debut in Salman Khan’s production ‘Notebook.’

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been spotted together quite a few times. The rising star had also wished Sonakshi in an endearing Instagram posted on her birthday in June last year.

Zaheer is being trained under Salman Khan and it is he who introduced him to Sonakshi at his residence in Mumbai. It is said that the two completely hit it off in instant.



It is also reported that the rumoured couple arrived at Salman Khan’s farmhouse for his birthday bash in the same car.



Meanwhile, Zaheer will be making his cinematic debut with film ‘Notebook’ opposite Salman Khan’s close friend Monish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan.

The film is expected to release on March 29.