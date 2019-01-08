Here is why Fiji Water Girl at Golden Globes is going viral

Kelleth Cuthbert she was holding a water tray at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

She is a model in her early 30s originally from Toronto, Canada.

According to reports, Cuthbert was one of Fiji Water "ambassadors" at the Golden Globe Awards.

Holding a water tray and attired in a deep-blue gown , her photos were widely circulated on the social media .



According to Twitter there were over 50,000 tweets about her on Sunday, with FIJI Water also posting her memes.

"It's hard to say where (the viral fame) will lead," Cnet quoted Cuthbert as saying after she photobombed many hollywood stars and became subject of discussion on social media platforms.

During an interview she said she would have spent more time if she had known that she is going to become the biggest meme of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.