Tue Jan 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2019

Here is why Fiji Water Girl at Golden Globes is going viral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 08, 2019

Kelleth Cuthbert she was holding a water tray at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

She is a model in her early 30s originally from Toronto, Canada.

According to reports, Cuthbert was  one of Fiji Water "ambassadors" at the Golden Globe Awards. 

Holding a water tray and attired in  a deep-blue  gown , her photos were  widely circulated on the social media  .

According to Twitter  there  were over 50,000 tweets about her on Sunday, with  FIJI Water also posting her memes.    

 "It's hard to say where (the viral fame) will lead," Cnet quoted Cuthbert  as saying after she photobombed many hollywood stars and became subject of discussion on social media platforms.

During an interview she said she would have  spent more time if she had known that she  is going to become the biggest meme of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

