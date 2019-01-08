Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with throat cancer, reveals son Hrithik

Famed Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media earlier today to reveal that his father, filmmaker and former actor Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, for which he will be undergoing surgery today.



The ‘Zindagi Na Mile Gi Dobara’ actor in an Instagram post wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know."

"Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you dad," Hrithik's caption read further.

On the work front, the veteran film producer has been preparing for the fourth installment of the hit 'Krrish' franchise which features Hrithik as the male lead.

The makers however have not confirmed as to who will play the female protagonist in the film yet.