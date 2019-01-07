Shah Rukh Khan receives kiss on his cheeks from wife Gauri, daughter Suhana

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan do not indulge in displaying their affection on social media often, but when they do so, the post becomes the cutest on the internet.



Today, Gauri Khan shared an old picture of Diwali celebrations last year, but the photo can be the most adorable on the internet.

Gauri posted on Instagram a picture in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen receiving a peck on his cheeks from her and daughter Suhana.

Suhana and Gauri look gorgeous in the photo while Zero star Khan’s dimpled smile is also everything for his fans.

Gauri Khan captioned the picture as ‘Most days he deserves it…”









