Deepika, Ranveer back home after honeymoon

After hosting one of the most extravagant wedding ceremonies of the year, megastars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh landed back home after their honeymoon, hand in hand, making hearts skip a beat all over again.



While the inside honeymoon pictures of the newly-weds in Sri Lanka were kept away from the public’s eye, the two were greeted back home with a plethora of cameras pointed towards their happy faces at the Mumbai airport.

In the circulating photos of the pair, Deepika’s all-black attire consisted of a tank top, and pants along with black shades accessorized with hoop earrings.

On the other hand, the Simmba heartthrob went for a more casual airport look with a t-shirt and a denim jacket.

The couple had also stopped on the way from the airport to click pictures with fans.



