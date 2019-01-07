India's first Oscars' entry should be The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher

Controversy-marred ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ should be India’s first official entry to Oscars next year, veteran actor Anupam Kher believes.

Kher, who will be seen essaying the role of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh in the film, said that it will bring a welcome change from films which portray poverty and the backwardness of the country at the fore.

“For how long can we keep selling the poverty of India, the backwardness of India, the backward class of India, the class distinction in India, the elephants in India, the monkeys in India? This is a movie which talks about modern Indian politics, made with amazing amount of brilliance by the directors and the producers and the cast is phenomenal. We should send this kind of movie for Oscars," Kher said.

The Accidental Prime Minister is adaptation of the book penned by Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

It has received flak from detractors who have accused the film of projecting Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in a bad light calling for a ban. It was also alleged of intending to sway voters ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“A filmmaker or an artiste really cannot figure out why people are voting for a political party. Some voters are loyalists; some are making a list of good and bad to choose a party and the government. How much can a film contribute to that?" Kher asked.

He added, “I personally believe that when people go to vote for choosing a government, they do not decide anything based on the impact of a film. It would be silly to say that this film will change the result of the election this year."

'The Accidental Prime Minister' is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 11.