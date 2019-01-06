Abu Dhabi crown prince spent three days in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had left Islamabad for UAE after spending three days in Pakistan.



Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry dismissed a media report that the visiting dignitary came to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi and returned just after two hours.

The minister said that the report was not true.

In a second Tweet, he said that Abu Dhabi had played a role for recent Afghan peace talks and supported Pakistan to avert the balance of payment crisis.



The information minister further said that media’s freedom was under threat from quack journalists.



