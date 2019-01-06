close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 6, 2019

Abu Dhabi crown prince spent three days in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan  had left Islamabad for UAE after spending three days in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry dismissed a media report that the visiting dignitary came to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi and returned just after two hours.

The minister said that the report was not true. 

In a second Tweet, he said that Abu Dhabi had played a role for recent Afghan peace talks and supported Pakistan to avert the balance of payment crisis.

The information minister further said that media’s freedom was under threat from quack journalists. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan