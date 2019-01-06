Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard: Day 04

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney: A ruthless India took a stranglehold on the final Test in Sydney Sunday as they forced Australia to follow on at home for the first time in 30 years, leaving the hosts facing a full day’s batting to cling on for a draw.
India first innings 622-7 declared (C. Pujara 193, R. Pant 159 no, R Jadeja 81; N. Lyon 4-178)
Australia 1st innings (overnight 236-6)
M. Harris b Jadeja 79
U. Khawaja c Pujara b K. Yadav 27
M. Labuschagne c Rahane b Shami 38
S. Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 8
T. Head c & b K. Yadav 20
P. Handscomb b Bumrah 37
T. Paine b Yadav 5
P. Cummins b Shami 25
M. Starc not out 29
N. Lyon lbw Yadav 0
J. Hazlewood b Yadav 21
Extras (b4, lb2, w5) 11
Total (10 wickets, 104.5 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Khawaja), 2-128 (Harris), 3-144 (S.Marsh), 4-152 (Labuschagne), 5-192 (Head), 6-198 (Paine), 7-236 (Cummins), 8-257 (Handscomb), 9-258 (Lyon), 10-300 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Shami 19-2-58-2, Bumrah 21-5-62-1, Jadeja 32-11-73-2, Yadav 31.5-6-99-5, Vihari 1-0-2-0
Australia 2nd innings
M. Harris not out 2
U. Khawaja not out 4
Extras 0
Total (0 wickets, 4 overs) 6
To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc
Bowling: Shami 2-1-4-0, Bumrah 2-1-2-0
Toss: India
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
