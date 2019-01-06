Herschelle Gibbs accused of 'trolling' Pakistan for 'match fixing'

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was accused of "trolling" Pakistan cricket team for match fixing.

It started when Gibbs playfully responded to a follower who had asked "How much dollars is it worth trying to determine a catch?

"Maybe ask mickey and the Pakistan team," he responded with a winking face emoticon.

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman called out Herschelle Gibbs and wrote "Convicted match fixer trolls Pakistan for match fixing".

Realizing that he has been misunderstood, Gibbs explained that he was talking about the impact of technology that could effect outcome of match results .

The former opener of the South African team also dismissed the claim that he was a convicted match fixer .

"im saying is that the @ICC should invest in technology for the questionable catches because even when the camera is zoomed in,it’s still not 100% clear leading to some much indecision from umpires and viewers.Think of how many catches across all formats will still be questioned," Gibbs explained further.