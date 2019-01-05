Sunny Leone soaks up the sun in bathrobe on Thailand vacation

Sunny Leone is on vacation in Thailand making the most of her break. The actress is with her husband Daniel Weber enjoying and relaxing under the sun as a picture of hers has made its way to the internet.



The sizzling starlet, clad in a white robe, is seen soaking up the sun alongside a serene beach in the photo.

The actress captioned the picture saying, "After many many months I have the day off to lounge around in a robe in front of the ocean. Can’t tell you how amazing this is! Moment alone with @dirrty99 - priceless."

Sunny, a mother of three kids, one daughter and twin sons, is known for working hard.



In an interview to a daily, the actress shared that she wants her kids to know that their parents worked hard to achieve success in life.

“I want my kids to know that I worked hard to achieve whatever I have today. I want them to know that I have never cheated anyone and I wasn’t a stealer. I want my babies to know that their parents, Daniel and I, were honest people and did their work with conviction and dedication. I am not too worried about what they want to do with their lives when they grow up because I am sure they will make sense of this world do what they love. But Daniel and I want them to know that we have always earned our space, wherever we’ve been. Daniel’s dad at 72 years goes to work for 12 hours a day, every day, even today. So, there’s no reason why we’d not work hard, no matter how old we grow and where we go. I want our kids to have this instilled in them that they have to work hard to get anything they want,” she said.

On the work front, Sunny is all set to be on the screens with the release of her next film ‘Total Dhamaal’ that sees the light of day on February 22.