Watch: Salman Khan’s stunning reaction as Vicky Kaushal proposing Katrina Kaif

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal appeared in Karan Johar’s chat show recently.



Previously, Kaushal’s appearance had made headlines when he had expressed his disbelief to Katrina’s statement that they would look good together.

In the recent show where Tiger Zinda he star Salman Khan was also present, Vicky Kaushal came face to face with Kaif teasing and pulling her leg.

The duo’s conversation left the audience laughing, however, Salman Khan’s reaction was stunning.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, you can been seen Kaushal adorably sings ‘mujhse shadi karogi’ for Katrina before telling her if she wants to marry, she can find a good person ‘Vicky Kaushal’ and get married.

While Katrina was surprised and started smiling over Kaushal’s proposal, Salman Khan’s reaction was stunning.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor fells on her sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s shoulder and pretending to have missed it all.