Fri Jan 04, 2019
Pakistan

January 4, 2019

Pakistani cleric’s daughter becomes country’s fastest female athlete

Pakistan

Fri, Jan 04, 2019

FAISALABAD: Breaking the barriers, daughter of a Pakistani Imam (cleric) has become the fastest athlete of the country, Geo News reported.

Sahib-e-Asra, hails from Faisalabad and is a daughter of a local Imam of the mosque. She had won the gold medal in November 2018 at National Athletic Championships.

Talking to media, Asra’s father Qari Alam Khan, “I supported Asra from the beginning of her sporting career.” “I am proud of my daughter,” he added.

She had not only won gold medal in 100 metre race but also 400 metre race.

