SRK thanks Aamir Khan for Rakesh Sharma biopic

Bollywood’s King Khan and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, as they are famously known, seem to have been enjoying a favourable, cordial relationship of late, after decades of rumoured tiff and cinematic rivalry.



Shah Rukh Khan has thanked Aamir Khan for telling him about Rakesh Sharma biopic after having denied that project himself.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, SRK revealed, ““I thank Aamir [Khan] who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. Whenever I get the time, I will try and spend time with him (Rakesh Sharma).”

The project, tentatively titled ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, is based on the life and times of Rakesh Sharma – first Indian man to travel in space.

Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying the titular role of Rakesh Sharma in the film. His last offering did not fare well at the box office and the actor has started prepping for his next project earlier than scheduled.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala talking to an Indian daily earlier had said, “It (the script) has been with us for quite a long time. The film will go on floors early next year. We will make an official announcement soon.”