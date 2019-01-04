These unseen pictures from Priyanka-Nick sangeet are taking the internet by storm

Although Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ star-studded wedding wrapped up in December, all the hullabaloo surrounding the grand nuptials doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon.

Recently, some unseen pictures from the couple’s glittery sangeet ceremony made their way to the internet and fans cannot have been unable to contain themselves from being in awe.

In an Instagram post, ‘The Sky is Pink’ actress shared that her sangeet ceremony started out as a ‘fierce song and dance competition’ between the Jonas and Chopra families’, but ended up being a ‘huge celebration of love’.She added, “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives.”

On the other hand Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas stated that the groom’s family was completely ‘crushed’ by the bride’s in dance face-off.

Priyanka and Nick have said that their wedding is ‘a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures’.

The couple is currently vacationing in the Swiss Alps by their families before Priyanka gets back to shooting her upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink’.