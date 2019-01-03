Comedian Hasan Minhaj reacts on Netflix’ Saudi episode ban

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, in a tweet published Thursday, responded to Netflix’ decision of removing satire episode critical of Saudi Arabia.



Taking a sarcastic stance, the American-born Muslim comedian wrote:

“Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube.”

The episode titled ‘Patriot Act’ by Hasan Minhaj was dropped as it was found to be critical of Saudi Arabia, especially after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In its statement on Tuesday, online streaming service Netflix had confirmed pulling off the episode after officials in the kingdom reportedly complained.

“We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and removed this episode only in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law,” said a Netflix spokeswoman.

The contentious episode can still be accessed on YouTube in Saudi Arabia - and other parts of the world.