Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard

Sydney: Scorecard at stumps on day one of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:
India first innings
M. Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77
KL. Rahul c S.Marsh b Hazlewood 9
C. Pujara not out 130
V. Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23
A. Rahane c Paine b Starc 18
H. Vihari not out 39
Extras (lb2, w5) 7
Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 303
To bat: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Rahul), 2-126 (Agarwal), 3-180 (Kohli), 4-228 (Rahane)
Bowling: Starc 18-0-75-1, Hazlewood 20-7-51-2, Cummins 19-3-62-0, Lyon 29-5-88-1, Labuschagne 4-0-25-0
Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc
Toss: India
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
