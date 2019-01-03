Australia v India 4th Test scoreboard

Sydney: Scorecard at stumps on day one of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:



India first innings

M. Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77

KL. Rahul c S.Marsh b Hazlewood 9

C. Pujara not out 130

V. Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23

A. Rahane c Paine b Starc 18

H. Vihari not out 39

Extras (lb2, w5) 7

Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 303

To bat: Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Rahul), 2-126 (Agarwal), 3-180 (Kohli), 4-228 (Rahane)

Bowling: Starc 18-0-75-1, Hazlewood 20-7-51-2, Cummins 19-3-62-0, Lyon 29-5-88-1, Labuschagne 4-0-25-0

Australia: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)