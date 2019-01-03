Fearless Kangana responds to Rani Mukerji’s stance on #MeToo movement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come forth offering her two cents on Rani Mukerji’s take on the revolutionary #MeToo movement.



When asked about what she thinks of Rani’s controversial stance, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress stated that support should be given to those who need to be empowered.

“People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but if our society can produce a woman like Rani Laxmi Bai, then why not, they must not be discouraged. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn’t be discouraged,” Kangana said.

Rani Mukerji had encountered severe criticism online for her problematic viewpoint on the movement.

Expressing her perspective at the actresses’ round table conference hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, Rani said, “I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you’re so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say ‘back off.’ I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself. You have to take responsibility for your own self.”

Her statement unfortunately did not fare well amongst people who objected vehemently like Kangana who is known for her gutsy attitude and is regarded as fearless when it comes to speaking her mind or standing up to the wrongdoing.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of Rani Laxmi Bai biopic titled ‘Manikarnika’ that will see the light of day on January 25.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II.