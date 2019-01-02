Moment when Shah Rukh Khan had to steal a car tyre

Owner of a fortune worth billions of rupees, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confessed to stealing at one point in his life.



Talking about the incident in an interview, King Khan revealed that he was caught in a situation in which he had to steal a tyre to fix his car’s puncture.

“This once, I had a flat tyre. This happened while I was on a drive and I won’t reveal the location, as I can still get caught. While I was fixing my first one, I realised that the other tyre of my car had also got punctured. Just then, I saw another car parked on the side of the road, which was the same as mine. So, I quickly took my punctured tyres and exchanged them with the tyres of that car.”

The ‘Zero’ actor went on to add that he left a thank you note after.



“I also left a Thank you note on that car. I was really desperate and I usually don’t do this. It was a one-time thing only.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering ‘Zero’ couldn’t fare well at the box office.

It started off quite impressively but eventually saw a huge drop in the collections.

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.