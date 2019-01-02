Pakistan's Kund Malir featured among top 50 Asian beaches

KARACHI: With its scenic view, Pakistan 's Kund Malir beach is one of the most exotic beaches and definitely one of the top tourist attractions in the country.



Kund Malir beach now among Asia’s Top 50 Beaches. This extremely beautiful and untouched shoreline rests between the desert, mountain and sea, making for some breathtaking views at the bottom edge of Hingol National Park.

This golden beach, with its unparalleled serenity and so much more, is a must-see destination Pakistan. Venture off the coastal highway to relax on the smooth sands by the Arabian Sea.

This exceptional, natural marvel of the world is where the water meets a desert. It is an attractive desert beach with palm trees on the coastline. As this place has gained popularity recently by featuring into the top 50 beaches of Asia, Kund Malir is a clean beach with crystal clear, shimmering water.



The FlightNetwork’s most in-depth list of Asian beaches provides a complete look into the stunning shores of Asia – a continent with countless countries rimmed by aquatic wonders so extraordinary travelers must see to believe.



The Asia’s Top 50 Beaches list was prepared by collecting the insider knowledge of over 600 journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies, who have made travel their life. The resulting expert guidance ensured the list of Asian beaches offers those that have a taste for adventure, balanced by ultimate relaxation, all the needed insight to plan an unforgettable beach-side journey.