2018: Pak Railways introduced 10 new trains in 3 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways introduced 10 new trains across the country to facilitate the citizens in just first 100 days of the present government on the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.



According to the PR sources on Tuesday, the first train 173-Up/174-Down Faisalabad Express was inaugurated for the people of Multan and Faisalabd which covered a vast area of south Punjab.

The train runs with one AC Parlour, one AC Business, one AC Standard and five Economy Class coaches.

The second train 151-Up/152-Down Shah Latif Express was introduced from Dhabeji (Sindh) to Mirpur Khas via Jhang Shahi, Jhamper, Kotri, Haiderabad, Tando Adam and Tando Allayar.

The train runs with seven economy class coaches.

The third train 131-Up/132-Down Sindh Express was launched between Karachi Cantt and Sukkar via Rohri, DrigRoad, Landhi, Haiderabad, Tando Adam, Shehdadpur, Nawabshah,Pudeiden, Mehrabpur, Ranipur Riyasat and Kherpur with OneAC Parlour, one AC Standard, one C Business and five economy class coaches.

The fourth train Mianwali Railcar was launched between Rawalpindi and Kundian via Mianwali to facilitate the masses of this area, whereas, the fifth train Rawalpindi Express wasa lso introduced which runs between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The Railways has also inaugurated a new sixth Faisalabad Non-Stop train in these days which is being operated between Lahore and Faisalabad.

Three more trains including Mohenjodaro express train and Rohi express in Sindh while a train Rehman Baba Express train for low income people from Karachi to Peshawar were also launched by the railways during the same period.

The railways also started a new freight/container train in December 2018. The Pakistan Railways was planning to increase the number of freight trains from 10 to 20 while 20 more new passenger trains will be introduced in 2019, said the PR spokesman.