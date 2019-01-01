537 Indians lodged in Pakistani jails: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday handed over a list of 537 Indian prisoners currently lodged in Pakistani jails to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

They include 54 civilians and 483 fishermen, the statement added.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

India will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.