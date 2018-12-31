India´s Mandhana named ICC women´s cricketer of the year

NEW DELHI: India´s Smriti Mandhana was crowned women´s cricketer of the year Monday by the sport´s world governing body, capping off a prolific run-scoring season for the opener.

The left-handed batswoman was also named ODI cricketer of the year for accumulating 669 runs off 12 one-day internationals. She scored 622 runs in 25 T20 matches this year.

Mandhana, 22, is only the second Indian woman to win an International Cricket Council award after fast bowler Jhulan Goswami who was named the women´s player of the year in 2007.

"The awards are pretty special because as a player when you score runs, you want the team to win, and then when you get acknowledged for your performances through these awards, it motivates you to work harder and do well for your team," Mandhana was quoted as saying in the ICC release.

"The century I scored in South Africa (in Kimberley) was quite satisfying and then I had good home series against Australia and England. A lot of people used to say I do not score that much in India, so I had a point to prove to myself."

ICC chief executive David Richardson congratulated Mandhana, saying she was "a worthy winner" of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award, named after the legendary English player.

Australia´s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was voted T20 player of the year after playing an important part in her team´s World T20 triumph in the West Indies.

She finished with 225 runs from six matches as Australia beat arch-rivals England in the final.

England´s teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone was named emerging player of the year.