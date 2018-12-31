I look best with Fawad Khan: Sonam Kapoor

Apart from making phenomenal movies, ace film director Karan Johar also conducts a famous talk show named ‘Koffee with Karan’ that gets all celebrities of B-town spill out some deep, dark secrets.

In an upcoming episode filmed for the show, the Kapoor siblings (Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor) took to the couch to spill some sass.

The much-talked-about rapid fire round had Sonam Kapoor revealing that she in fact looks best with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, but Karan Johar “sent him back”.

Sonam Kapoor worked with Fawad Khan in Disney’s 'Khoobsurat'. The film gave Fawad his first break in Bollywood, which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role in the film.



Fawad then went on to feature in films like ‘Kapoor and Sons’ in 2014 and Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016.

However, due to the unstable political situation between India and Pakistan, Pakistani actors were barred from working in Indian movies with ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ becoming Fawad’s last Bollywood offering.