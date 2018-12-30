Figure Skating introduced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Showcasing some extraordinary performance the Gilgit-Baltistan Ski Association clinched the Sadia Khan Ski Cup 2018.

Base commander PAF Base Kalabagh Air Cdre Asim Ijaz was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar on Sunday.

The Chief Guest distributed medals and trophies among the coveted winners of the tournament in different disciplines, watched by a large number of civil and military officials.

Another important event was the introduction of the sport of Figure Skating. This was watched by people for the first time in history of Pakistan.

Eleven-year-old girl, Mallak displayed some extremely elegant and swift moves of figure skating, surprising the spectators with her jaw dropping performance.

A foreign coach has also been invited by the Winter Sports Federation (WSF) to teach the basics of Figure Skating to the local kids as well as university and college students of the country.

At this stage, WSF announced to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the skiers and enthusiasts from Southern chapter and develop ice skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and KPK regions.

Skiers of different Ski Associations, from all across Pakistan participated in the championship. A large number of skiers and ski enthusiasts from different parts of the country came to witness the championship in an icy cold environment

The results of event are as under:

Saadia Khan Cup

Slalom: Amna Wali (gold), Iman Shahzad (silver), Ramsha Shahzad (bronze).

Giant Slalom: Amna Wali (gold), Ummama Wali (silver), Ramsha Shahzad (bronze).

Children Ski Competition (Girls)

Cat I Slalom: Khusheem Sahiba (gold), Adeeba Alam (silver), Seema Jan (bronze)

Giant Slalom: Khusheem Sahiba (gold), Adeeba Alam (silver), Seema Jan (bronze)

2nd Snow Boarding Competition (Boys): Muhammad Iqbal (gold), Hamza Masood (silver), Liaqat Ali (bronze)

Cat II Slalom: Fatima Ali (gold), Sonia Afzal (silver), Mishal Sajjad (bronze)

Giant Slalom: Fatima Ali (gold), Fatima Ali (silver), Mishal Sajjad (bronze)

Children Ski Competition (Boys)

Cat I Slalom: Mohammad Arshad (gold), Saifullah (silver), Zubair (bronze)

Giant Slalom: Abdul Razzaq (gold), Muhammad Arshad (silver), Muhammad Jamil (bronze)

Cat II Slalom: Ali Abbas (gold), Shah Zaman (silver), Muhammad Sher (bronze) Giant Slalom: Ali Abbas (gold), Shah Zaman (silver), Altaf Hussain (bronze)

2nd Snow Boarding Competition (Girls): Fatima Nadeem (gold), Sara Nadeem (silver), Khadija Wali (bronze)

2nd Snow Boarding Competition (Boys): Muhammad Iqbal (gold), Hamza Masood (silver), Liaqat Ali (bronze).