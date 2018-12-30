close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh refresh fond memories

Sun, Dec 30, 2018

While we were still trying to figure out whether a video  which recently showed Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan singing together was filmed at the birthday bash of Dabbang KHan,  the Bollywood's superstars have  surprised us  with yet another video of them .

But this time, the video has been shared by none other than Salman Khan himself.

In the video,   a  song from their "Karan Arjun" movie is being played on the TV screen. 

As the video nears its end, Salman Khan and  Shah Rukh are seen with their hands around each other's neck.

Both the Khans seem gripped by nostalgia in the video which Salman captioned: "Karan + Arjun ... fond memories" 

