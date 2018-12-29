close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

PAF team wins first ever ice hockey match in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 29, 2018

Pakistan Air Force team has clinched first ever ice hockey match of the country defeating GB Scouts in Naltar on Saturday.

Players from both the sides showed some extraordinary skills but no team could score a goal within stipulated time. Therefore, the fate of the match was decided on the penalty shoot out, where Shahsyar, from team Pakistan Air Force scored the only goal of the match leading to the victory of Pakistan Air Force.

The history of ice hockey in Gilgit Baltistan region can be related to a local game “Ghatal”, which is also played with two sticks and a ball. To continue the legacy of this traditional game, ice hockey has been introduced in the region.

