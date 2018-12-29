Never imagined I'll marry his fascinating daughter: Akshay on Rajesh Khanna birthday

As people paid homage to Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna on his birthday on Saturday, Akhsay Kumar posted a beautiful picture of his late father-in-law which accompanied even more beautiful caption on Instagram.



In the photo Khanna is seen posing for picture with his wife Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna.

The 2.0 star wrote how fascinated he was by the stories of Khanna's super-stardom and it never crossed his mind that one day he will marry "fascinating daughter" of that Bollywood star.

"Thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you," he wrote.





