Sat Dec 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Never imagined I'll marry his fascinating daughter: Akshay on Rajesh Khanna birthday

Sat, Dec 29, 2018

As people paid homage to Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna on his birthday on Saturday, Akhsay Kumar  posted a beautiful picture of his late father-in-law  which accompanied even more beautiful caption on Instagram.

In the photo Khanna is seen posing for picture with his wife Dimple Kapadia     and  Twinkle Khanna.

The 2.0 star wrote how fascinated he was  by the stories of Khanna's super-stardom and it never crossed his mind that one day he will marry "fascinating daughter" of that Bollywood star.

"Thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you," he wrote.    


