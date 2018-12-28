Mini budget in January 2019, says Finance Minister Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Minister, Asad Umar has announced to bring another mini budget in January 2019.



Speaking to journalists, the Finance Minister said, “The mini budget is not being brought to generate revenue.”

Commenting on the conditions by International Monetary Fund, Asad Umar said, “The pace and direction of the reforms are more important than IMF conditions.”

“Whatever the finance minister has made decisions yet, it has nothing to do with IMF conditions,” the minister said.

Finance Minister further said, “PTI government is making a grand strategy to restore Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines. The plan will come till end of January.”