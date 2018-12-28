Pakistan lose first Test to Proteas within three days

CENTURION: Pakistan, after their batting collapsed in both innings, were defeated by South Africa on the third day of the first five-day Test of the three-match series here at the Super Sport Park on Friday.

However, the Proteas struggled hard to chase a rather easy target of 149 after making a disastrous start before veteran batsman Hashim Amla with opener Dean Elgar took control of the situation.

Both added 119 runs for the second wicket before Elgar made an exit, as soon he completed his fifty, as occasional medium-fast bowler Shan Masood provided a breakthrough.

Elgar made exact 50 off 123 balls with 10 boundaries during his patient innings of three hours, 11 minutes and he was caught behind by Sarfraz.

Later, two wickets fell quickly as Theunis de Bruyn was caught behind off leg-spinner Yasir Shah for 10 and captain Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a duck – caught Hasan Ali off Shaheen Shah Afridi – and South Africa were 136 for four, still needing 13 runs to win.

However, Amla made the required runs along with Tenda Bavuma to steer to South Africa with a deserved six-wicket win taking 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Amla remained not out on 63, made off 148 balls with eleven fours while Bavuma made an unbeaten 13 .

Pakistan made an ideal start when Hasan Ali trapped Aiden Markram leg before wicket before a run had been scored.

Hasan and Mohammad Amir did not concede a run off the bat until Hashim Amla clipped Hasan for four in the sixth over.

There were two crucial incidents with the total on 16, either of which could have swung the game in Pakistan´s favour.

Amla, on eight, was dropped by Fakhar Zaman at third slip off Hasan when he slashed hard at the ball, which flew at chest height to the fielder.

In the next over, Dean Elgar, on four, edged new bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi low to first slip where Azhar Ali appeared to take a diving catch.

On-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Sundaram Ravi conferred before referring to television umpire Joel Wilson with a ´soft´ signal of out, indicating they thought it was a clean catch.

After looking at several replays including super-slow close-ups, Wilson ruled the ball had bounced and Elgar was reprieved.

The decision clearly astonished the Pakistan players and coach Mickey Arthur was seen leaving his place on the players´ balcony and going to the adjacent office of match referee David Boon.