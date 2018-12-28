International skiers to participate in Pakistan winter sports extravaganza

ISLAMABAD: The picturesque winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit Baltistan and the enchanting ski slopes of Malam Jabba in Swat brace for some exhilarating winter sports in the coming days.



Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has chalked out an elaborated calendar of events for the season. The winter sports season has already commenced at PAF Naltar with Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup this week.

Besides, snowboarding & ice skating, ice hockey competitions would also be held here for the first time in the country, PAF Spokesperson said.

Other than these, Shah Khan Ski Cup and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Championship would be held. This year, Inter-varsity championship for men and women have also been planned to promote winter sport in the educational institutions of the country.

Alongside PAF Naltar, Malam Jabba Ski Resort would host National Ski Championship, Malam Jabba Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup. Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has chosen the recently developed Rattu Ski Resort to host two events this year, including inter services ski cup and National cross country ski cup.

Prominent international skiers from across the world are arriving to participate in different ski racing categories. Besides international athletes, top level national skiers would take part in these races to showcase their talents in this exciting sport.

Competing with the famous skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standing in the world rankings.

WSFP has also procured a Snow-Making machine to make it less dependent on snowfall in the area. With the installation of new tow-lift and the induction of Snow-Making machine, the winter sports enthusiasts would be able to enjoy a prolonged season this year.