close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Simmba review: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan movie releases

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

Simmba: The Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood movie opened in 4000 screens on and over 900 cinemas worldwide Friday.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie depicts Singh as a dishonest and corrupt police officer who becomes a changed man after his loved one is hit by a tragedy.

According to Times of India, while Ranveer Singh succeeds in captivating your senses with his charm, leading lady Sara Ali Khan  has little to do in the movie.

The movie also features remix version of "Larki Aankha Maray", a bollywood song from 90s 

A review by Times stated  the chemistry between Singh and Ms Khan was not crackling and their moments on seem seem "more contrived than convincing".

The movie is a typical Rohit Shetty masala entertainment what you expect it to be.

Sonu Sood plays a villain who also seems to have impressed the critics with his role of the bad guy.   

Ajay Devgn and Akhsay Kumar also have a cameo appearances in the movie.

Latest News

More From Entertainment