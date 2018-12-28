Simmba review: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan movie releases

Simmba: The Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood movie opened in 4000 screens on and over 900 cinemas worldwide Friday.



Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie depicts Singh as a dishonest and corrupt police officer who becomes a changed man after his loved one is hit by a tragedy.



According to Times of India, while Ranveer Singh succeeds in captivating your senses with his charm, leading lady Sara Ali Khan has little to do in the movie.

A review by Times stated the chemistry between Singh and Ms Khan was not crackling and their moments on seem seem "more contrived than convincing".

The movie is a typical Rohit Shetty masala entertainment what you expect it to be.

Sonu Sood plays a villain who also seems to have impressed the critics with his role of the bad guy.

Ajay Devgn and Akhsay Kumar also have a cameo appearances in the movie.