Aamir Khan wishes Salman to make his presence felt at birthday bash

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar on Thursday celebrated his 53rd birthday, which was adorned by the most prominent stars of the Indian film industry, his friends and family members, but missing from the scene were two of his closest pals from the industry.



Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya joined the Khandaan including, Arbaaz, Sohail and Seema, Arpita and Aayush Sharma, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri were also present to celebrate Salman's birthday.

Both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were tied up with work and couldn’t attend their friend’s 53rd birthday party.

While, Aamir Khan is said to be in China, promoting a film in the central Asia. However, the actor did take time out to wish Salman Khan on Twitter.



