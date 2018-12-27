Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh engaged four years ago

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has been breaking the internet pre and post wedding since they tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in a private wedding ceremony attend by only close family members in Lake Como, Italy.



Deepika is currently in the best phase of her life after getting married to the love of her life Ranveer Singh last month.

Padmaavat actors are now officially husband and wife, however, little does the world know how it all started and at what point in life she knew that Singh is the one.

Days after their wedding, Deepika has revealed that she and Ranveer got engaged four years ago before they decided to tie the knot, Filmfare reported.