Deepika Padukone’s workout video will leave you inspired

A video posted on Instagram showing Deepika Padukone’s workout will leave you both impressed and inspired with the newly-wedded Bollywood actor.
The video shared on Instagram by ‘Training With Nam’, shows the actor working out on stairs.
The Bajirao Mastani actress has tied the knot with her co-star Ranveer Singh last month.
